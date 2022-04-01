Covid infections remain high but hospitalizations are declining

Covid-19 infections remain high, according to the National Surveillance Report released on Friday, but hospitalizations show a downward trend.

According to the report, as of March 28th, 416,352 Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 933 died due to COVID-19.

In the last 14 days (since March 15th, 2021), 59,800 cases were diagnosed. The median age was 35 years, 53.7% were females and 46.3% males.

By place of exposure, information was available for 59,582 (99.6%) cases, of which 1.9% (1,132) were imported and 98.1% (58,450) were locally-acquired.

As of March 30th, 2022, 178 people with COVID-19 (who have not tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after their diagnosis or who are still considered infectious) were hospitalized. The median age of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 77 years; 55.8% are males and 36.3% are from Limassol district. Thirty-three cases (30%) still hospitalised have comorbidities (out of 110).

As of March 30th, 2022, of five cases in intensive care units (who have not tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after their diagnosis or who are still considered infectious) all are intubated. The median age of these ICU patients is 69. Sex information is not available, at the moment, for two patients and three are males. Two ICU patients have reported comorbidities (out of four with available information).

In addition, over the last 14 days, 52,141 RT PCR and 1,194,375 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

Among 59,800 cases diagnosed since March 15th, 2022, sex information was available for 44,331 (74.1%) cases, of which 53.7% were females (23,796), and 46.3% males (20,535). By age group, cases included 16,951 individuals aged 0-19 years-old (28.4%), 33,502 individuals aged 20-59 years (56%), and 9,334 individuals aged 60 years and older (15.6%), while for 13 cases age was not known.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 47,192 (78.9 %) cases, of which 17,855 (37.8%) were reported in Nicosia district, 13,909 (29.5%) in Limassol, 7,288 (15.4%) in Larnaca, 5,376 (11.4%) in Pafos, 2,740 (5.8%) in Ammochostos, and 24 cases had residence abroad (0.1%).

Overall, 869 cases (10.3% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years (IQR: 58-73 years). ICU patients were mainly males (542, 62.4%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for ICU cases considered infectious) was 12 days (IQR: 7-20 days).

A total of 823 ICU patients (94.7% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently all five patients in ICU, who are still positive for SARS-CoV-2 or considered infectious, are intubated.

As of March 28th , 2022, among COVID-19 cases alive, 92.9% (n = 385,905) have recovered/released from isolation.

Deaths

Among cases diagnosed until March 28th 2022, 933 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until March 30th, 2022

Deaths occurred in 563 men (60.3%) and 370 (39.7%) women; the median age of death of persons whose death was associated with COVID-19 was 79 years (IQR: 69- 86 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 329 (35.3%) from Limassol, 287 (30.8%) from Nicosia, 170 (18.2%) from Larnaca, 86 (9.2%) from Pafos, 55 (5.9%) from Ammochostos, and six deaths (0.6%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available or who had a residence abroad.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 14 days.