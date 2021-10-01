Covid indicators down across Cyprus, including 14 day active cases tally

An upgraded national covid report in Cyprus (March 2020 to September 29th 2021) showed a significant downward trend in all indicators, including the 14 day monitoring of active cases.

Limassol shows the highest percentage of deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants (80.8 per 100,000), with Larnaca at 68.9, Famagusta with 61.3 deaths, Nicosia with 50 deaths per 100 thousand citizens and Paphos with 38.4 deaths.

Recorded deaths nationwide (excluding occupied territories) were 636 by September 29th, with 64% (406 deaths) being men and 36% (230 deaths) being women. 552 of these deaths (87%) were caused by covid-19, excluding underlying symptoms.

Half the people who succumbed to the disease were aged 69-85, with the average age at 78.

By September 24th, 119.072 thousand cases had been recorded across the government-controlled areas.

Over the past two weeks, 1,606 covid cases were confirmed, with an average age of 34.

Hospitalised covid patients have dropped to 79 with an average age of 59, while 15 are intubated.

Over the past 14 days, more than 700 thousand antigen rapid tests and PCRs have been conducted.(76.243,4 per 100,000)

.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 591 (10.6%) were treated at an intensive care unit.