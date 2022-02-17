Covid: Immunity wanes after four months from third shot

Health authorities in Cyprus are warning that elderly people should receive a second booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine – the fourth jab in total.

And this is to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The recommendation mainly covers all people living in nursing homes or who receive assisted living services at home.

The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, according to a study by the American Center for Infection Control.

This shows that two months after taking the third shot the effectiveness of vaccines was at 91%, but it dropped to 78% by the fourth month.

A growing number of cases among groups at greater risk of serious disease, such as nursing home residents, has been recorded in recent weeks.