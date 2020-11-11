Insider Economy Covid had minor impact on bank capital in Q2 2020

Covid had minor impact on bank capital in Q2 2020

Coronavirus: CBC urges banks to consider suspending instalments for 9 months

The coronavirus pandemic had a less severe impact on the Cyprus banking system capital adequacy in the second quarter of 2020, as banks front-loaded provisions from the beginning of the pandemic.

According to consolidated data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus for the second quarter of 2020, the banking system’s CET1 capital declined marginally by €44 million to €4.48 billion in Q2 compared to €4.52 billion in the end of Q1.

Banks front-loaded provisions to factor in risk associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, as CET1 declined by €134 million in Q1 compared with the end of 2019.

Banks are protected from the inflow of non-performing loans due to a moratorium on debt repayment in place since March 2020 with a decree issued by the Minister of Finance which will expire in end-2020.

Furthermore, risk weighted assets, which show the banking system’s risk exposure, declined to €26.15 billion in Q2 compared to €26.95 billion in Q1.

Bank profitability continued in negative territory with total cumulative losses in Q2 amounting to €103 million with net losses in the second quarter reaching €79 million, according to the CBC data.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleMan accuses Nicosia General Hospital of negligence
Next articleThree dead in Cyprus from COVID-19

Top Stories

Local

Three dead in Cyprus from COVID-19

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three patients being treated for COVID-19. Specifically: A 92-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions who was being treated...
Read more
Economy

Covid had minor impact on bank capital in Q2 2020

gavriella -
The coronavirus pandemic had a less severe impact on the Cyprus banking system capital adequacy in the second quarter of 2020, as banks front-loaded...
Read more
Local

Man accuses Nicosia General Hospital of negligence

gavriella -
A man suffering from lumbar disc disease underwent surgery on 20 November 2000 at the Nicosia General Hospital. After the surgery he still complained...
Read more
Local

Confirmed cases at EOKA Medical Center – Rehabilitation Unit increased to 11

gavriella -
In a written statement, the EOKA Medical Center - Rehabilitation Unit announced that on Saturday 7 November, one member of the staff who works...
Read more
Local

Interior Ministry’s reply to CYPRA about asylum seekers

gavriella -
In a written announcement, the Interior Ministry denied it had any involvement in the employment of third country nationals at the CYPRA slaughterhouse after...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Cyprus trade deficit down in January – September 2020

gavriella -
Trade deficit in Cyprus was €3,269.1 mn in January – September 2020 compared to €3,746.5 mn in the corresponding period of 2019, on the...
Read more
Economy

Motor vehicle sales down by an annual 18% in January – October 2020

gavriella -
Moto vehicle sales in Cyprus dropped by an annual 18,5% for the period of January – October 2020, with sales affected by the coronavirus...
Read more
Economy

Economist says economic crisis to last longer than in 2013

gavriella -
The view that the current economic crisis due to the pandemic will last longer than the crisis in 2013, expressed Michael Sarris, former Finance...
Read more
Economy

European Commission: More than €57 million for Cyprus

gavriella -
The European Commission announced today that it has approved "the modification of the two operational programmes (OP) for Cyprus, which will release more than...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros