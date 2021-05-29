Covid fines down to 22 in reduced checks, no violations in Limassol

Authorities fined 21 citizens and a business owner over the past 24 hours for violations of covid measures out of a reduced 3,688 checks conducted across the country.

In Nicosia, out of 704 checks, police fined 2 individuals and a business owner, while in Limassol there were no violations found out of 585 checks.

Three people were fined in Larnaca following 603 checks, while in the free Famagusta area, 686 checks resulted in 9 citizens being fined.

In Paphos, 7 were fined out of 414 checks.

Traffic conducted 385 checks without covid violations.