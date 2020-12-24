Covid curfew extended on Thursday, Christmas Eve, until 11 pm

Even though the number of new coronavirus cases in Cyprus is still on an alarming high people are allowed on Thursday, Christmas Eve, to be out until 11 pm.

Another relaxation to the imposed curfew which is 9pm until January 10 is New Year’s Eve when people will be allowed to be out until 1am.

In addition, people can attend church services only on Friday, December 25 and January 6 – Epiphany Day.

All other measures aiming to curb the coronavirus spread remain in place, and this means that only 10 people including children are allowed at gatherings over the festive period in houses.

Measures imposed since December 9 include the closing of food and entertainment establishments, shopping malls and churches.

And the maximum number of people in each church cannot exceed 75, while there must be one person every three square metres of space.

The island’s epidemiological indicators remain unsafe while the stabilisation recorded is still at high levels.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced 477 new coronavirus cases out of 4,343 PCR tests. As well as three deaths.