Covid country classification: Cyprus upgrades Ireland, downgrades Denmark, Norway

Cyprus has upgraded Ireland and downgraded Denmark and Norway in its classification of countries based on their epidemiological condition.

The new classification, announced on Monday, comes in effect as of Thursday, March 25, for travellers from those countries.

Denmark and Norway have been moved from Orange to Red, while Ireland was upgraded from Red to Orange, according to a Health Ministry announcement.

The Ministry ranks countries based on the weekly evaluation of European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In cases of countries not assessed by the ECDC, this evaluation is done by the Ministry.

Travellers from countries in the Orange category require a negative PCR test certificate not older than 72 hours prior to departure while those coming from Red category regions require two negative PCR tests, one within 72 hours before departure and another upon arrival in Cyprus. No self-isolation measures apply in this category.

Green category travellers have no restrictions.

Passengers from Grey, or special permit category, countries, must submit a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours before departure and must self-isolate upon arrival in accordance with the instructions of the health ministry.

The Ministry also warned that the categorisation of countries, based on the epidemiological risk assessment, could be modified at any moment as the pandemic evolves and the epidemiological data changes.

Green Category countries – Low risk countries at current stage

Schengen member states: 1) Iceland

Third countries: 1) Australia, 2) New Zealand, 3) Singapore, 4) Saudi Arabia

Passengers coming from the Green Category countries are not required to hold a Covid-19 test certificate or self-isolate.

Until March 31, all passengers from countries of the Green Category will undergo a PCR laboratory test upon their arrival in Cyprus, the cost of which will be covered by the Republic of Cyprus.

Orange Category countries – Countries with possibly low risk but greater uncertainty compared to the Green Category

European Union Member States: 1) Portugal, 2) Ireland

Third Countries: 1) China (including Hong Kong and Macau) 2) South Korea 3) Thailand.

Red Category countries – Increased risk countries compared to the Green and Orange Categories:

European Union Member States: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Croatia, 6) Luxemburg, 7) Romania, 8) Spain, 9) Italy, 10) Greece 11) Malta, 12) Netherlands, 13) Hungary, 14) Poland, 15) Finland, 16) Slovakia, 17) Slovenia, 18) Czech Republic, 19) Estonia, 20) Latvia, 21) Lithuania, 22) Sweden, 23) Germany, 24) Denmark

Small states: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Schengen member states: 1) Switzerland, 2) Liechtenstein, 3) Norway

Grey Category countries (Special Permission):

Third countries: 1) United Kingdom, 2) Israel, 3) Russia, 4) United Arab Emirates, 5) Ukraine, 6) Jordan, 7) Lebanon, 8) Egypt, 9) Belarus, 10) Rwanda

For the Grey Category (Special Permission) countries, entry into the Republic of Cyprus is only allowed for the following categories of passengers:

Cypriot citizens and family members (alien spouses, underage children and parents thereof),

European citizens and citizens of European Economic Area countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway) and Switzerland,

Persons legally residing in the Republic,

Persons entitled to enter the Republic under the Vienna Convention,

Third country nationals who are allowed to enter the Republic of Cyprus after a special permission from the Republic, as this is defined in the Quarantine Decree (N.9) of 2021, as this is modified each time.

Passengers coming from countries of this Category shall be required to undergo a laboratory test at a certified lab within 72 hours prior to departure and to possess a certificate showing a negative PCR result. Excluding category number 2 above, the rest of the passengers may undergo the laboratory test upon their arrival at their own expense.

Passengers arriving in the Republic of Cyprus from the Grey Category countries (Special Permission) shall remain in mandatory self-isolation or mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days or alternatively, in mandatory self-isolation or mandatory quarantine for a period of 10 days provided that they undergo another Covid-19 test (at their own expense) on the 10th day and the result comes back negative.

Until midnight on March 31 people arriving from the UK still have to undergo a test on arrival and are isolated for seven days in a hotel at the government’s expense. They then must stay for a further three days isolating at home.

All passengers, regardless of country category, shall be obliged to submit an application for the CyprusFlightPass within 24 hours prior to their departure flight. Moreover, sample molecular laboratory testing of passengers on selected arriving flights will be carried out.