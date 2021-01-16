Covid assessment leads to change in country travel categories as of Jan.18

The Epidemiological Monitoring Unit has reassessed the epidemiological conditions in certain countries as related to the travelling to and from Cyprus.

The reassessment was based on the current epidemiological indicators such as the R(t) of Covid, the number of new cases, the number of tests and the percentage of deaths every 100 thousand people.

The following travel categorisation of countries could change at any time, as the pandemic develops and epidemiological data change.

The new categorisations that will come into effect are as follows:

Serbia, Sweden, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Lithuania and Uruguay move from Category B to Category C.

Japan and South Korea move from Category A to Category B.

Iceland is upgraded from Category C to Category B.

Low risk third countries at the present time are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand.

Category A country passengers do nor require Covid-19 certification nor self-quarantine.

Category B country passengers require covid negative certification 72 hours prior to departing.

Category C country passengers require Covid negative certification 72 hours prior to departing and a 2 week self-isolation, with a test on the 10th day.