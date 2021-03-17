News Local COVID clinic in Paphos to be ready by the end of the...

COVID clinic in Paphos to be ready by the end of the week

The clinic where COVID-19 patients will be treated, at the Paphos General Hospital, that would have started its operation today, will delay its opening until the end of the week.

This was deemed necessary so that there will be time to transfer the patients who are already being treated there in other wings of the Paphos General Hospital.

It is also noted that the hospital is currently full and the directors of the Hospital are in constant contact with private clinics in Paphos to ascertain whether they can receive patients.

(philenews)

