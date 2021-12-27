Covid cases skyrocket to record 1,925 in Cyprus-Two deaths today

There’s been a dramatic upsurge of covid cases in Cyprus, with 1,925 infections confirmed, a record since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Two people lost their lives, raising the number of victims to 630, 402 men and 228 women, with an average age of 75,9.

There was a record number of PCR and rapid antigen tests, 121,127, as the positivity rate reached 1,59%.

The total number of cases has now risen to 152,685 over the past two years.

Member of the health ministry’s scientific advisory committee Dr.Petros Karayiannis had warned earlier in the day that cases would swell above the 1000 mark, as the Omicron variant is now spreading fast in the community.

The two people who lost their lives are a 79 year woman, who was being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital and a 75 year old woman who succumbed at the Famagusta General Hospital.

161 covid patients are being treated in state hospitals, 78 of which in critical or serious condition. 27 are intubated, 4 are in an Intensive Care Unit and 47 in an Increased Care Unit.

85% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Authorities have assured that the situation in state hospitals is still manageable.

Decisions on the possibility of stricter measures are expected by the end of the week.

Νοσηλευτήριο Θάλαμος Αριθμός Ασθενών Αμμοχώστου (32 ασθενείς) Θάλαμος COVID 25 Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας 7 Λευκωσίας (17 ασθενείς) Θάλαμος COVID 10 Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας 7 Λεμεσού (48 ασθενείς) Θάλαμος COVID 27 Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας 21 Πάφου (12 ασθενείς) Θάλαμος COVID 8 Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας 4 Λάρνακα (17 ασθενείς) Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας 9 Θάλαμος COVID 8 Μακάρειο (4 ασθενείς) Θάλαμος COVID 4 Μονάδες Εντατικής Θεραπείας (31 ασθενείς) Διασωληνωμένοι 27 Εκτός αναπνευστήρα 4