Covid cases skyrocket to record 1,925 in Cyprus-Two deaths today

There’s been a dramatic upsurge of covid cases in Cyprus, with 1,925 infections confirmed, a record since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Two people lost their lives, raising the number of victims to 630, 402 men and 228 women, with an average age of 75,9.
There was a record number of PCR and rapid antigen tests, 121,127, as the positivity rate reached 1,59%.
The total number of cases has now risen to 152,685 over the past two years.
Member of the health ministry’s scientific advisory committee Dr.Petros Karayiannis had warned earlier in the day that cases would swell above the 1000 mark, as the Omicron variant is now spreading fast in the community.
|
Νοσηλευτήριο
|
Θάλαμος
|
Αριθμός Ασθενών
|
Αμμοχώστου
(32 ασθενείς)
|
Θάλαμος COVID
|
25
|
Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας
|
7
|
Λευκωσίας
(17 ασθενείς)
|
Θάλαμος COVID
|
10
|
Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας
|
7
|
Λεμεσού
(48 ασθενείς)
|
Θάλαμος COVID
|
27
|
Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας
|
21
|
Πάφου
(12 ασθενείς)
|
Θάλαμος COVID
|
8
|
Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας
|
4
|
Λάρνακα
(17 ασθενείς)
|
Μονάδα Αυξημένης Φροντίδας
|
9
|
Θάλαμος COVID
|
8
|
Μακάρειο
(4 ασθενείς)
|
Θάλαμος COVID
|
4
|
Μονάδες Εντατικής Θεραπείας
(31 ασθενείς)
|
Διασωληνωμένοι
|
27
|
Εκτός αναπνευστήρα
|
4
|
Επαρχία / Τομέας
|
Αριθμός τεστ
|
Αριθμός θετικών
|
Λευκωσία
|
12,558
|
196
|
Λεμεσός
|
5,156
|
84
|
Λάρνακα
|
4,243
|
51
|
Πάφος
|
2,811
|
29
|
Αμμόχωστος
|
1,664
|
20
|
Οίκοι Ευγηρίας
|
Λευκωσία
|
541
|
0
|
Λεμεσός
|
253
|
1
|
Πάφος
|
224
|
3
|
Αμμόχωστος
|
124
|
0
|
Κλειστές Δομές
|
184
|
0
|
Ειδικά Σχολεία
|
45
|
0