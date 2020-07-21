Covid cases report for Greece since opening of borders

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias provided figures on the corona virus testing carried out during the first 19 days since Greece opened its borders to tourists.

Starting on July 1st to July 19th, 918,032 people have entered Greece, he said.

Specifically, 620,652 people passed through the airports, 48,720 from the ports, and 248,660 from the land borders.

At the same time, the number of tests during this period amounts to 127,900.

To be exact, 98,284 tests were carried out at airports, 6,119 at ports and 23,497 at land borders.

The number of confirmed cases amongst those entering the country was 295 from July 1st – 19th, 53 of which are still active, 35 are not active and the rest have returned.

Serbs rank first amid the positive cases.

Source: amna.gr