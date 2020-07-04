News Local Covid cases in Cyprus go over the 1000 mark-three today, one a...

Covid cases in Cyprus go over the 1000 mark-three today, one a Serbian football player

 

Three coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus today after 1699 tests and following two days of zeros.

This means that the number goes up to four digits, now standing at 1002.

All three positive cases were from a private initiative, (329 tests in total) with one of them being Apollon Serbian football player Denic, who returned from Belgrade today.

This is the breakdown of the tests with zero cases:

  • 157 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 24 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases
  • 843 from passengers and repatriates
  • 97 from labs of general hospitals
  • 249 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics.

One coronavirus patient remains at the Famagusta referral hospital in stable condition.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Covid cases in Cyprus go over the 1000 mark-three today, one a Serbian football player

