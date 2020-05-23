Covid Cases in closed Protaras restaurant

Personnel of a closed Protaras restaurant were infected by Covid-19, according to a health ministry announcement, in line with relevant coronavirus legislation, calling for the publisizing of businesses or state services where cases are found.

The business is the Zachariades Kalamies Beach Restaurant in Protaras, which did not reopen following the lifting of restrictions on Thursday for restaurants and cafeterias.

The positive cases emerged from tests conducted on May 22.

The restaurants’ management was informed by the epidemiological unit and the personnel infected was sent home, as well as all people they came into contact with.

The restaurant was disinfected and given the all clear to reopen.