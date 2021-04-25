NewsLocalCovid cases drop slightly to under 800 with no deaths and over...

Covid cases drop slightly to under 800 with no deaths and over 300 in hospital

 

No deaths caused by covid-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours in Cyprus, with the total number of victims remaining at 298, 197 men and 101 women, having an average age of 78.

The number of confirmed cases reached 773 (national positivity rate of 1.36%), out of 56,862 PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Covid infections now stand at 62,349.

The positivity rate in all districts is recorded as follows:

Nicosia 0.90%

Limassol 1,13%

Larnaca 0,89%

Paphos 0,82%

and

Famagusta 0,69%

Five cases have been confirmed in athletes and one in the National Guard.

Patients being treated at state hospitals, have gone over the 300 threshold, putting more pressure on the country’s health system.

74 are in serious condition, of which 32 intubated.

The average age of patients has dropped to 58,6.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleHundreds protest latest lockdown outside police headquarters

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros