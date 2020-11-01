Covid cases at pensioners’ home in Limassol

The Health Ministry announced Covid infections at the Socrateion Retirement Home in Limassol.

Pensioners were found positive following diagnostic tests in a laboratory that has not been cleared by the ministry and using methodology not recognised by relevant authorities.

State doctors and nursing staff today visited the site and evaluated the clinical condition of everyone living at the Home, taking sample for diagnostic tests (PCR).

The Health Ministry has informed Labour ministry services responsible for retirement homes to conduct their own checks in order to establish whether covid directives are being implemented.