Covid cases and deaths remain on the rise in Greece

Greece continues to record a high number of new coronavirus cases daily, while sadly deaths are also on the rise.

Over the past 24 hours, 315 infections were confirmed, out of which 59 are connected to clusters and 19 through travelling to the country.

Seven people succumbed to Covid-19 complications, taking the death toll to 376.

The total number of cases is now at 17 thousand 228, of which 55.8% are men. Most infections are a result of contact tracing.

68 people are in intensive care, with those treated having an average age of 69.

199 are now out of intensive care.