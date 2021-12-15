Covid alert level again raised amidst worrisome hospitalization numbers

The Covid alert level in Cyprus has been raised again after early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta. And hospital beds all across the island need to be increased urgently.

At the same time, the government’s goal is to increase the capacity of hospital beds at no further financial burden, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The number of daily admissions of patients with coronavirus increased to 16 in recent days, according to latest data of Okypy (state health services organization).

And that, from December 7, a significant increase in the total number of patients in wards, increased care units and Intensive Care Units began to be recorded.

Specifically, up until December 7 and for several days before the total number of hospitalized patients varied between 110-120.

But over the past 24 hours a significant increase was recorded, with the number of patients on Tuesday totaling 159, of which 22 are in intensive care units – 18 intubated – and 37 in increased care units.