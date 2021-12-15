NewsLocalCovid alert level again raised amidst worrisome hospitalization numbers

Covid alert level again raised amidst worrisome hospitalization numbers

Covid Alarm
Covid Alarm

The Covid alert level in Cyprus has been raised again after early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta. And hospital beds all across the island need to be increased urgently.

At the same time, the government’s goal is to increase the capacity of hospital beds at no further financial burden, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The number of daily admissions of patients with coronavirus increased to 16 in recent days, according to latest data of Okypy (state health services organization).

And that, from December 7, a significant increase in the total number of patients in wards, increased care units and Intensive Care Units began to be recorded.

Specifically, up until December 7 and for several days before the total number of hospitalized patients varied between 110-120.

But over the past 24 hours a significant increase was recorded, with the number of patients on Tuesday totaling 159, of which 22 are in intensive care units – 18 intubated – and 37 in increased care units.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSixty-one cases of driving while drunk recorded after 547 checks within a week
Next articleHouse plenum begins debate on 2022 state budget

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros