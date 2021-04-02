COVID: 89% of deaths in March come from Limassol

The Health Ministry released today the national reference on the presentation and analysis of death of citizens in Cyprus due to COVID-19 until 31 March.

According to the data, during March there have been 28 deaths due to COVID-19.

Some 89% of the deceased were permanent residents of the District of Limassol.

The period of analysis refers to March 2020 until March 2021. Until 31 March, there have been 313 deaths. Some 67% were men and the remaining 33% were women.

During the months of December 2020 and January 2021, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 had been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Limassol has the higher percentage of mortality per 100000 population (37,5 deaths per 100000 population).

