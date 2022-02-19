COVID-19 viral load high in the community, especially in younger ages

COVID-19 viral load in the community is high, mainly among younger ages, however the average of diagnoses seems to be slightly reduced after the new increase that was recorded, according the National Surveillance Report until February 14.

Until February 14, 292,962 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 810 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.3%. In the last 14 days (since February 1st, 2021), 36,018 cases were diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 4,056.1 per 100,000 population.

The median age was 31 years (IQR: 13-44 years); sex information was available for 30,145 (83.7%) cases, of which 52% were females, and 48% males. By place of exposure, information was available for 35,625 (98.9%) cases, of which 1.9% were imported and 98.1% were locally-acquired.

By age group, cases included 12,979 individuals aged 0-19 years-old (36%), 19,327 individuals aged 20-59 years (53.7%), and 3,706 individuals aged 60 years and older (10.3%), while for six cases age was not known. The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 31 years (IQR: 13-44 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 40 years (IQR: 31-52 years).

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 29,991 (83.3%) cases, of which 9,797 (32.7%) were reported in Nicosia district, 9,142 (30.5%) in Limassol, 5,626 (18.8%) in Larnaca, 3,503 (11.7%) in Pafos, 1,918 (6.3%) in Ammochostos and 5 cases had residence abroad.

Until February 16th, 2022, 196 people were still hospitalized (currently notified and among those diagnosed till February 14th including those discharged/who died on February 16th). The median age of patients still hospitalized due to COVID-19 (n = 196, including those discharged/who died on that day) is 70 years (IQR: 56-80 years), 55.8% (n = 82 out of 147 with available information) are males, and 40.2% (n = 53 out of 132 with information on district) are from Nicosia district. Twenty-nine cases (19.3%) still hospitalised have comorbidities (out of 150).

Until February 16th, 2022, of 32 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till February 14th including those transferred/who died on February 16th, 28 (87.5%) are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 69 (IQR: 56-74) years and 15 (55.6%) are males (out of 27 cases with available information). Nine (31%) ICU patients have comorbidities (out of 29 with available information).

Over the last 14 days, 94,242 RT PCR and 1,372,237 rapid antigen tests were performed (10,612.8 RT PCR and 154,531.2 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

Among cases diagnosed until February 14th, 2022, 810 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until February 16th, 2022 (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.3%). The COVID-19 associated mortality is 91.2 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 504 men (62.2%) and 306 (37.8%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 78 years (IQR: 69-86 years).

By district of residence, deceased cases were 283 (35%) from Limassol, 253 (31.2%) from Nicosia, 145 (17.9%) from Larnaca, 73 (9%) from Pafos, 45 (5.6%) from Ammochostos, and 11 deaths (1.3%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available or who had a residence abroad. The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 14 days (IQR:

8-23 days).

Among cases diagnosed until February 14th, 2022, 934 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until February 16th, 2022 (CFR: 0.3%).

The mortality (all causes) for people with COVID-19 is 105.2 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 579 men (62%) and 355 (38%) women; the median age of all deaths was 78 years (IQR: 69-86 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 332 (35.6%) from Limassol, 295 (31.6%) from Nicosia, 163 (17.5%) from Larnaca, 84 (9%) from Pafos, 49 (5.3%) from Ammochostos, and 11 deaths (1.2%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available or were reported among cases who had a residence abroad. The median time from date of sampling to death (all causes) was 14 days (IQR: 7-23 days).

(CNA)