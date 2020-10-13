News Local COVID-19 very expensive for education

COVID-19 very expensive for education

The Education Ministry is asked to pay a lot of money for the new protection measures and the other consumables, like the antiseptics, needed due to COVID-19. For the 2020-2021 school year, approximately one million euros has been spent due to COVID-10, according to Phileleftheros.

Additionally, distance learning is also expensive but had to be used during the previous school year when the normal schooling had been suspended.

Moreover, during the previous school year, money was also spent for households that were not connected with the Internet so that the children of the family would be able to follow their classes online. There were 1,800 such cases, out of which 900 connections were done with donations and the rest were paid by the Education Ministry.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleAudit Office: Discrepancies about purchase of services for COVID-19 tests
Next articleTwo asylum seekers, businesswoman arrested for illegal employment

Top Stories

Local

45-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 45-year old Charis Demetriou, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 10 October. Demetriou is...
Read more
Local

Tziovannis resigns from Parliament and AKEL

gavriella -
Christos Tziovannis today resigned from his post as a member of the House of Representatives following the political turmoil caused by a video which...
Read more
Local

12 inmates begin hunger strike in Limassol

gavriella -
As of Monday, 12 people held at the Limassol Central Police Station for illegal stay on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus have...
Read more
Local

Two asylum seekers, businesswoman arrested for illegal employment

gavriella -
During a check by members of the Aliens and Immigration Unit, it was ascertained that two asylum seekers were working at a fast food...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 very expensive for education

gavriella -
The Education Ministry is asked to pay a lot of money for the new protection measures and the other consumables, like the antiseptics, needed...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

45-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 45-year old Charis Demetriou, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 10 October. Demetriou is...
Read more
Local

Tziovannis resigns from Parliament and AKEL

gavriella -
Christos Tziovannis today resigned from his post as a member of the House of Representatives following the political turmoil caused by a video which...
Read more
Local

12 inmates begin hunger strike in Limassol

gavriella -
As of Monday, 12 people held at the Limassol Central Police Station for illegal stay on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus have...
Read more
Local

Two asylum seekers, businesswoman arrested for illegal employment

gavriella -
During a check by members of the Aliens and Immigration Unit, it was ascertained that two asylum seekers were working at a fast food...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros