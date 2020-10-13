COVID-19 very expensive for education

The Education Ministry is asked to pay a lot of money for the new protection measures and the other consumables, like the antiseptics, needed due to COVID-19. For the 2020-2021 school year, approximately one million euros has been spent due to COVID-10, according to Phileleftheros.

Additionally, distance learning is also expensive but had to be used during the previous school year when the normal schooling had been suspended.

Moreover, during the previous school year, money was also spent for households that were not connected with the Internet so that the children of the family would be able to follow their classes online. There were 1,800 such cases, out of which 900 connections were done with donations and the rest were paid by the Education Ministry.

(philenews)