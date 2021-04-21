COVID-19 vaccines return life to normal in Israel

As Israel leads the way in COVID-19 vaccinations, life in the country began to return to normal

The country has lifted a public mask mandate that helps the spread of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, (Apr. 18).

Israelis will no longer be required to wear masks while outside, but it is still a must indoors.

Schools fully reopened in the latest return relative normality.

All cafes and restaurants, which are among the most affected businesses by the pandemic, started to offer service.

Israel is one of the leading countries in vaccinating its population. Over 56 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Citizens, who are fully vaccinated, receive a digital passport via an app called a “Green Pass”. By scanning QR codes on this app, they are allowed to attend events and indoor locations.

The country’s daily number of cases that was 10,000 a day in January, has fallen below 200 in recent days. The active cases, which was reached about 85,000 in February, have also declined to 2, 200.

So far, the country has reported 837,357 cases with 6,345 deaths.

Rapidly vaccinating its citizens, Israel does not provide the vaccines to those living in Palestinian lands under its blockade.

The Israeli administration has made only 5,000 vaccine pledges to the Palestinian Ministry of Health so far and delivered only 2,000.

However, it vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinian workers in the West Bank, working in illegal Jewish settlements and Israel.

(Reuters)