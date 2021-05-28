Covid-19 vaccine appointment portal opens for people aged 36-39

The Ministry of Health on Friday said the Covid-19 vaccine appointment portal opened at 07:30 and will close on Saturday at 17:30 for people aged 36-39.

And that vaccinations will be carried out at all of the holiday island’s inoculation centers.

Moreover, the Ministry said the first dose of an anti-Covid vaccine was administered to 560,664 individuals marking a percentage of 64.01 per 100 people in Cyprus’ total population.

This puts Cyprus third-placed among European Union member states.

A 50.9% or 376,676 people got the first dose of an approved vaccine and 24.9% or 183,988 people have competed their inoculation regimen.