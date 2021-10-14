Covid-19 vaccination portal re-opens on Friday for first jabs and boosters

The Mediterranean island’s coronavirus vaccination portal re-opens on Friday for first jabs and boosters, the Health Ministry has announced.

Following a technical upgrade, people can now also arrange appointments through the portal with first jabs available for individuals 12 and above.

And booster shots are available for people 65 and above, provided they have received their second jab at least six months ago.

At the same time, people can also receive their shots at walk-in centres without an appointment.

Up until Wednesday, the third dose was administered to 26,097 people.

As for the vaccination percentage of the adult population with at least the first dose this stands at 81.5% and of those fully vaccinated at 79%.

In the age group of 16-17 years, 41.5% got the fist jab and 38.8% completed their vaccination regimen.