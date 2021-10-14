NewsLocalCovid-19 vaccination portal re-opens on Friday for first jabs and boosters

Covid-19 vaccination portal re-opens on Friday for first jabs and boosters

The Mediterranean island’s coronavirus vaccination portal re-opens on Friday for first jabs and boosters, the Health Ministry has announced.

Following a technical upgrade, people can now also arrange appointments through the portal with first jabs available for individuals 12 and above.

And booster shots are available for people 65 and above, provided they have received their second jab at least six months ago.

At the same time, people can also receive their shots at walk-in centres without an appointment.

Up until Wednesday, the third dose was administered to 26,097 people.

As for the vaccination percentage of the adult population with at least the first dose this stands at 81.5% and of those fully vaccinated at 79%.

In the age group of 16-17 years, 41.5% got the fist jab and 38.8% completed their vaccination regimen.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article‘Smart’ lights near busy Ayia Fyla round-about worsen area’s traffic jams
Next articleGarden closing with Monsieur Doumani at Technopolis, 20 on October 17

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros