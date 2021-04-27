NewsLocalCovid-19 vaccination portal opens for people aged 42

Covid-19 vaccination portal opens for people aged 42

Cyprus’ online vaccination portal opened at 7.30 am and will close at 8pm on Tuesday for people aged 42.

On Wednesday, the portal will open for people aged 41 and on Thursday for the 39-40 years old.

Vaccination appointments will again be available from 7.30 am to 8pm for Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Janssen jabs.

Vaccination centres operate in all districts of the Mediterranean island.

At the same time, in a bid to speed up its vaccination coverage to 65% of the population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, GPs can now give people over 30 the AstraZeneca jab.

The Health Ministry also said it would provide GPs, who express an interest, with quantities of the AZ vaccine.

By Annie Charalambous
