Covid-19 vaccination portal open over the weekend for ages 31 to 34

The Health Ministry has announced the Covid-19 vaccination appointments portal for people aged 31 to 34 will be made available online over the weekend.

Specifically, the portal opened at 7.30am to 8pm on Saturday for people aged 33 and 34.

On Sunday, those aged 31 and 32 will be able to book appointments through the portal during the same hours.

The portal “will be accessible on the above dates and times only for the ages mentioned in each case and not for older people,” the Ministry has clarified.

Cyprus is administering Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, all approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The national vaccination plan foresees 60 per cent of the population being vaccinated by June. To date, 34 per cent of people in Cyprus have received a Covid-19 vaccine.