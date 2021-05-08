NewsLocalCovid-19 vaccination portal open over the weekend for ages 31 to 34

Covid-19 vaccination portal open over the weekend for ages 31 to 34

The Health Ministry has announced the Covid-19 vaccination appointments portal for people aged 31 to 34 will be made available online over the weekend.

Specifically, the portal opened at 7.30am to 8pm on Saturday for people aged 33 and 34.

On Sunday, those aged 31 and 32 will be able to book appointments through the portal during the same hours.

The portal “will be accessible on the above dates and times only for the ages mentioned in each case and not for older people,” the Ministry has clarified.

Cyprus is administering Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, all approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The national vaccination plan foresees 60 per cent of the population being vaccinated by June. To date, 34 per cent of people in Cyprus have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePoland, Hungary block “gender equality” from EU social summit
Next articlePedestrian lane to be built where oil and gas facilities in Larnaca now stand

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros