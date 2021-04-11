NewsLocalCovid-19 vaccination portal for vulnerable groups opened at 8am on Sunday

Covid-19 vaccination portal for vulnerable groups opened at 8am on Sunday

The Covid-19 vaccination portal for vulnerable groups opened at 8am on Sunday and will close at 8pm on Monday.

In total 7,500 appointment slots for Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines will be made available on the portal, the Health Ministry also announced.

The Ministry also clarified that the portal will be available for people with serious chronic respiratory or kidney or heart or cardiovascular problems.

Also, for those with congenital heart disease after surgical correction with significant residual damage or uncorrected congenital heart disease with significant residual damage.

As well as for heamoglobinopathies patients or with a history of transplantation or immunodeficiency, oncological cases and haematological malignancies.

Also, for patients with quadriplegia, Neurological Diseases with impaired respiratory function, people with Down Syndrome and those receiving biological agents approved by the Pharmaceutical Services.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
