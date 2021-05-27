COVID-19 Units at Larnaca General Hospital to close by Monday

Dr. Ioannis Demetriades, head of the pulmonary ward of the Larnaca General Hospital said that it is estimated that the two units currently being used for COVID-19 patients will closed down and the hospital will return to normality.

As he said, the epidemiological picture of Cyprus is improving constantly and this is reflected in the hospitals as well. Currently there are only seven COVID-19 patients being treated at the clinic and none of them in the Increased Care Units. It is estimated that by Monday 31 May the COVID-19 clinic will close down the way it happened with the clinic in Paphos.

In case of COVID-19 cases they will be sent to the Famagusta General Hospital that will continue to operate as a COVID-19 Reference Hospital.