COVID-19 unit at Limassol General Hospital at its limit

Dr. Andreas Kosti, who is in charge of the COVID-19 unit at Limassol General Hospital, said that the situation is dramatic and that the unit is at its limit with 68 patients.

He noted that the number of older people has been reduced and there is now an increase in the number of younger patients.

He pointed out that in one week “we have gone from 80 patients to 190 last night and the number keeps increasing.”

He added that since last Friday they have sending some patients to Paralimni and Nicosia Hospitals.

Asked whether the increased number of confirmed cases is due to the mutated strain of the virus, he said that “we need time to process the facts.”

Finally, he said that he understands that people are now tired but recommended patience.