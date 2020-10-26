COVID-19 tests to pupils in Polis to begin as of Tuesday

The Education Ministry intends to carry out extensive COVID-19 tests among the students of all schools in Polis Chrysochous as of tomorrow, according to the area’s Parents Associations. As the Presidents of the Parents Association told CNA, the Education Minister himself told the organized parents that up to 300 tests will be conducted among the students in the area.

Yesterday, the Parents’ Associations had issued an announcement urging parents not to send their children to school and to avoid any school and extra-curriculum activities for as long as needed due to increased confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area.

They also noted that the situation in schools is dangerous so first the spreading of the virus must be examined in all regional schools and then they will revoke their decision about the students’ abstention.