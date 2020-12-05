COVID-19 spread in Famagusta area high

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in Cyprus is clearly above the defined security limit of 150/100,000 since in the last 14 days it has reached 348.8/100,000 all over the Mediterranean island.

Experts are particularly concerned about the specific index for the district of Famagusta which recorded 551.9 cases per 100.000 residents. Nicosia and Limassol are almost at the same level with Limassol recording 374.8/100,000 and Nicosia 371.7/100,000. Larnaca follows with 274.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 and Paphos with 143.5/100,000.

Furthermore experts are also concerned about the fact that in the last 14 days there have been 257 confirmed cases regarding people over 70 with 199 of them regarding people aged 70-79 and 138 people who are older than 80. It is important to note that these figures do not include the 60 new cases found the day before yesterday in an old people’s home in Nicosia.

Cyprus’s epidemiological image from the beginning of the pandemic until today regarding deaths is fair, even though data for November is concerning since there have been 35 deaths, constituting 47% of the total deaths of people with COVID-19.

