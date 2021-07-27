Covid-19 scientists want rapid tests to continue but with targeted procedures

Scientists advising the government on Covid-19 want free rapid testing but with a targeted procedure to continue to be provided even after August 1 when this practise is set to end.

They argue that with the termination of free tests the correct tracking of the virus spread in Cypriot society will be jeopardised.

The experts elaborated their views before Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Monday, according to Philenews.

Their position strengthens protest voices recorded in the last days by individuals, political parties and trade unions.

But with the difference that the scientists point out the need for increased controls along with the substantial reduction of the number of daily tests.

At the same time, some of the scientists expressed strong dissatisfaction with the fact that, while requesting detailed data from the competent departments of the Ministry of Health, these are not provided at all or are not provided on time.