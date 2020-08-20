News Local Covid-19 scare drops travel prices from Cyprus to Greece to low bottom

Covid-19 scare drops travel prices from Cyprus to Greece to low bottom

The rising number of coronavirus cases in Greece over the past few weeks has forced airline ticket prices from Cyprus to Athens or Salonika to drop to low bottom.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that prices to these two most popular destinations for Cypriots were low enough even in August – the island’s holiday month.

Cyprus has already dropped Greece from category A to category B on its covid-19 green list and it is rumoured that it will soon be placed on Category C. This means that a 14-day quarantine for travellers from this country comes in effect.

No wonder a return ticket from Larnaca to Athens or Salonika between September 28 and October 3 is now as low as €43. There are also available ones at €86 and € 102 return for more convenient times.

As for the October 1 national holiday which is traditionally marked with short escapes overseas by Cypriots, tickets on offer for the period of October 1-4 are as low as €43,36 return from Larnaca.

The prices rise to €98,97 and €111 for more convenient times which again is very low compared to previous years. The most expensive one stands at €130 return.

By Annie Charalambous
