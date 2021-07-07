NewsLocalCovid-19 rapid tests in Cyprus not as accurate as they could be,...

Covid-19 rapid tests in Cyprus not as accurate as they could be, says specialist

Covid-19 rapid tests in Cyprus are not as accurate as they could be because of conditions under which they are carried out and legislation not abided, an expert told Philenews.

To start with, these tests are not designed to withstand the Mediterranean island’s moisture, extreme humidity or extreme temperatures, said Dr Pavlos Neophytou who is a professor at Cambridge University School of Clinical Medicine.

As well as a Specialist in Laboratory Medicine and Director of the Mendel Center for Biomedical Sciences.

He also said that Cyprus did not abide by relevant legislation on the way rapid tests should be carried out.

Because, he added, law 132 of 1988 stipulates that diagnostic tests must be performed in registered clinical laboratories and not in public places.

In addition, the Ministry of Health should have  accepted bids only from approved clinical laboratories in the field of immunology, and a price ceiling should have been set.

 

By Annie Charalambous
