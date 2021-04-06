Covid-19 protective measures taken by the state legally challenged by Akaki priest

For the first time since Covid-19 pandemic measures were taken by the Cyprus government over a year ago, this public health protection imperative is now legally challenged.

The unprecedented case was brought before the Nicosia District Court on Monday and will be heard on April 12, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Specifically, by the priest of Akaki district who is facing criminal prosecution for violating the contamination law and lockdown decrees of the Health Ministry.

He had encouraged the gathering of faithful – many of them without even wearing a protective mask – in church during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The case’s outcome could pave real financial trouble for the government because many of those affected by the curfews and imposed closures will seek compensation for undisputed losses.

His defence lawyer has argued that although primarily a public health crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic is also an unprecedented challenge for human rights and the rule of law.

And that states should take measures to protect the life and health of the population but this imperative does not, however, give them a free hand to trample on rights.

As well as suppress freedoms, dismantle democracy or violate the rule of law.