Covid-19 positivity rate in Cyprus between June 3-9 at 3.77%

Cyprus marked one Covid-19 death between June 3-9 and a total of 2,207 new infections out of 58,585 tests with the positivity rate standing at 3.77%.

This is what health authorities announced on Friday, adding that the death concerned a 52-year-old man who died on March 23 last year but it was recorded this past week.

The overall Covid-19 fatalities in Cyprus has now risen to 1068.

At the same time, 31 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at state hospitals all across Cyprus, four in serious condition in intensive care units.

And another seven who are no longer contagious are still intubated in an ICU.

Moreover, a total of 235 rapid antigen detection tests were carried out at the National Guard with six positive cases detected (positivity rate 2.55%).

Another 3,620 rapid antigen detection tests were carried out at elderly peoples’ homes island-wide with no positive cases detected (0% positivity rate).

And 3,520 rapid antigen detection tests were carried out at closed structures with five new infections detected (positivity rate 0.14%).