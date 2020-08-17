An airline pilot traveling during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks between terminals at the airport in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.
in-cyprus COVID-19 - Pilot walks through the airport in Detroit
COVID-19 – Pilot walks through the airport in Detroit
Top Stories
World
Britain encourages at-risk groups to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine trials
Britain on Monday urged elderly people and volunteers from Black and Asian minority groups to sign up to a COVID-19 vaccine trial registry to...
in-cyprus
COVID-19 – Pilot walks through the airport in Detroit
An airline pilot traveling during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks between terminals at the airport in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.
Local
Police ask for help to find missing 14-year-old girl (photo)
Angel Ioannou, 14, is missing from her home in Nicosia since nine in the evening on Sunday, according to police. The 14-year-old is described as...
Local
Man, 40, dies after being hit by propeller while fishing-UPDATED
Police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the death of Stelios (Steven) Archontous, 40, who died on Sunday after being hit...
Local
Police hand out 54 fines for covid-19 violations over past 24 hours
Cyprus police booked 17 establishments and 37 individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours. A total of 1,142...
Taste
Local Food
Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Local Food
Homemade lemonade
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Local Food
‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Local Food
Mini potato canapes baked on salt
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
RELATED ARTICLES
INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS: Get the app!
The hugely successful bilingual publication INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS, a 240 pages guide about travelling, hotels and sightseeing in Cyprus with additional info and tips...
People enjoy hot weather in London
People enjoy the hot weather amongst summer themed sculptures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain August 12, 2020.
A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, on August 11,...
An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano in Indonesia
An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano after its eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 10, 2020.