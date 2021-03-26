COVID-19 patients transferred from northern France to Brittany

Health workers transferred two COVID-19 patients from northern France to the western French city of Vannes, in Brittany, on Thursday (March 25) as French hospital continue to face increasing pressure in France’s battle against the coronavirus.

The patients, one aged 62 and the other 60, were transferred by plane that took off from Lille airport and landed at Vannes airport.

Vannes hospital head of intensive care, Julien Huntzinger, said that with a situation less critical than in the rest of France, the region of Brittany has always been capable to host patient transfers.

“Brittany has always been less impacted than other regions, although the number of our intensive care beds is lower than others’,” Huntzinger said.

France reported on Thursday that 4,709 people are in intensive care units with COVID-19, and increase of 58 and a new 2021 high.

The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections, more than four times the number of cases registered on Tuesday, after including new data that was not accounted for in a timely way, the health ministry said.

Huntzinger said, though, that families have become less willing to accept patient transfers.

He said that for the moment, his hospital has four intensive care beds unoccupied, and coupled with a nearby clinic’s capacity, the intake of COVID-19 patients should be “serene” the coming days.

