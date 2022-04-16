NewsWorldCOVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

Covid 19 Outbreak In Shanghai
Covid 19 Outbreak In Shanghai

Workers in protective suits keep watch on a street during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, April 16, 2022. REUTERS

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 17 April

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros