Covid-19 new measures to be announced after Friday’s meeting

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will chair a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-19 next Friday, November 27, at the Presidential Palace to discuss proposals and take relevant decisions which will be announced on the same day, Deputy Government Spokesperson Panayiotis Sentonas has said in a written statement.

In his statement Sentonas referred to the meeting which took place today at the Presidential Palace with the team in the presence of Ministers of Health, Finance, Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance and Justice and Public Order, during which President Anastasiades was briefed on Cyprus` epidemiological situation in relation to the pandemic.

“Views and proposals were submitted on the part of epidemiologists as regards measures against the pandemic which will be studied by the Ministry of Health and other relevant Ministries,” he said.

President Anastasiades, the Deputy Spokesperson added, will chair a new meeting with the scientific advisory group this coming Friday, at the Presidential Palace, “to discuss proposals, and take relevant decisions which will be announced on the same day.”

(CNA)