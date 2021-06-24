Covid-19 incidents due to graduation party, wedding

Two chains of Covid-19 confirmed cases have been traced according to information from the Health Ministry.

The first one was due to a graduation party of Gymnasium students, 17 people aged 14-15 who got infected from one person who had symptoms on the day of the party.

The second chain was due to a wedding that resulted in six cases. According to the Health Ministry, they are expecting a list of the guests and efforts continue to find patient zero.

The Health Ministry noted that in both cases, protocols were not implemented. Despite the relaxation of measures, the danger still exists and health protocols have to be respected.