Covid-19 fatality rate in Cyprus at 1.9%

The fatality rate of Covid-19 in Cyprus stands at 1.9%, with a total of 1,511 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths up until September 8th, according to the Coronavirus Disease National Surveillance Report.

Furthermore, the report, produced by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, notes that since July 1st, of 513 cases reported, 38% were imported, 56% were locally-acquired, and 6% were unknown.

Up until September 8th, a total of 1,511 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths (case fatality rate: 1.9%) have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus.

Among these cases, 13.6% are health-care workers, specifically 2.8% physicians, 6.7% nurses, 0.7% other health occupations, and 3.4% auxiliary staff.

The median age of cases is 39 years, of which 51.6% are male and 48.4% are female.

Overall, of 1,338 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections were 966 (72.2%), of which 5.9% were related to a health-care facility (General Hospital in Paphos) and 13.2% were reported in Aradippou municipality.

In total, 13.8% of cases received hospital care, and 5 (2.4%) are still hospitalised either for treatment of Covid-19 symptoms or for pre-existing conditions.

The median age of all hospitalised patients is 62 years and 62.7% are males.

There is one patient in intensive care unit and intubated.

Among cases alive, 1,281 (86.4%) cases have recovered (without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis).

A total of 323,311 tests have been performed as of September 8th (36,654.9 per 100,000 population).

Analyses are based on laboratory-confirmed cases notified to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health.

As of September 8th, 1,511 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

The median time between symptoms onset and date of sampling was three days.

It should be noted that for 31 cases the date of sample collection was before the onset of symptoms because of immediate testing of contacts of possible and laboratory-confirmed cases.

As of September 8th, the 14-day cumulative incidence rate of Covid-19 (per 100,000 population), a measure which reflects the number of active COVID-19 cases in the population, is 7 per 100,000 population.

The median age of cases is 39 years.

By age group, cases included 114 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old (7.5%), 1,114 adults aged 18-59 years (73.7%), and 283 persons aged 60 years and older (18.7%).

Among all cases, 492 (32.6%) were reported in the Nicosia district, 388 (25.7%) in Larnaca, 266 (17.6%) in Limassol, 186 (12.3%) in Paphos, 83 (5.5%) in Famagusta, and 96 (6.4%) were reported either in the British Bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

Notably, 182 cases (12.1%) were reported in Aradippou, a municipality in Larnaca district.

Cases in Aradippou, including a cluster in a local bakery production line, are mainly males (51.1%) and the median age is 39 years.

If the cluster is excluded, cases are mainly females (57.8%) and the median age is 45 years.

As of September 8th, place of exposure is available for 1,338 cases (88.6%).

In total, 27.8% of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases had a history of travel or resided abroad during the 14 days prior to symptom onset (imported).

Locally-acquired infections (index cases and close-contacts of confirmed cases) occurred in 72.2% of the cases, of which 5.9% were related to a health-care facility (General Hospital in Paphos).

Of all cases in Aradippou (Larnaca district), 132 (72.5%) were locally-acquired, 13 (7.1%) imported, and for 37 cases (20.3%) the epidemiological link was not recorded.

Since July 1st, of 513 cases reported, 38% were imported, 59% were locally-acquired and 6% are unknown.

Of the 1,511 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19-cases, clinical information is available for 98%, of which 39.7% reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 60.3% reported at least one symptom.

The most commonly reported symptoms were: cough (26.8%), fever (27.9%), myalgia (18.9%), sore throat (15.7%), anosmia (12%), and shortness of breath (9.4%). Other reported symptoms were diarrhoea, runny nose, and headache.

Information on co-morbidity was available for 1,376 (91.1%) cases.

Of these, 464 (33.7%) reported at least one co-morbidity.

The most commonly reported co-morbidities were: hypertension (11.8%), diabetes (6.5%), heart disease (5.9%), and cancer (2.3%). Other reported co-morbidities were immunosuppression, chronic respiratory disease, chronic kidney disease, and autoimmune diseases.

As of September 8th, 29 deaths were reported in Cyprus (Case Fatality Rate – CFR: 1.9%). The mortality rate for Covid-19 is 3.3 per 100,000 population.

Twenty-two deaths (75.9%) occurred in men and seven (24.1%) in women; the median age of all deaths was 76 years.

Eleven deaths were reported among residents in Larnaca, eight in Paphos, five in Nicosia, three in Famagusta, and two in Limassol.

The median time from date of sampling to death was 12 days.

For 22 deaths, Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death (1.5%).

In total, 13.8% of people with Covid-19 received hospital care, and five (2.4%) are still hospitalised either for treatment of Covid-19 symptoms or for pre-existing conditions.

The median age of hospitalised patients was 62 years.

Hospitalised cases were mainly males (62.7%).

As of September 8th, among cases alive, 86.4% of Covid-19 cases have recovered, of which 979 (76.4%) tested negative two consecutive times, and 302 (23.6%) have been released as per the new guidelines.

The median time between the second negative result and the first date of sampling was 22 days.

For symptomatic cases, or for cases hospitalised, a Covid-19 case can be considered cured after the resolution of symptoms and two negative tests for SARS-CoV-2 at 24-hour interval at least.

For asymptomatic cases, or for persons isolated at home, the negative tests to document virus clearance should be obtained at a minimum of 14 days after the initial positive test (end of the quarantine period).

A person is released 21 days after the initial diagnosis, if he/she has a positive test 14 days after the initial diagnosis and remains in isolation for one more week without being further tested.

As of September 8th, in Cyprus the reporting rate was 172.5 cases per 100,000 population, the mortality rate was 3.3 deaths per 100,000 population, and the CFR was 1.9%.

In Cyprus the testing rate is 36,654.9 per 100,000 population.

It should be noted that the number of cases, tests and deaths for Cyprus are aggregated and include people from abroad and the British bases, while the total population does not include inhabitants from abroad or from the British bases.

