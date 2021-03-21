Covid-19: Experts to evaluate situation and suggest further measures

The results of the illegal gatherings during the Limassol carnival, as well as the results from the relaxation of restrictions which came into force last week, are the two main factors that will determine the next steps concerning Covid-19 measures.

According to CNA it could go either way, as the Epidemiological Team awaits results before it makes any further suggestions to the government either for tightening measures or lifting some restrictions.

Next Tuesday March 23 the advisory team of scientists will evaluate the epidemiological picture, while announcements for possible new measures are expected on Tuesday March 30 or Wednesday March 31.

Among other measures, on Tuesday the team will examine whether to increasing the number or completely abolish the SMS 8998 service. In addition, they will discuss parents request for the return of high school students to their desks before April 2.

The decree for the current measures expires on March 31, 2021.