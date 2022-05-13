NewsWorldCovid-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region - WHO

Covid-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region – WHO

Covid 19
Covid 19

The World Health Organization on Thursday said COVID-19 deaths have exceeded the 2 million mark for countries in the WHO European Region.

At the same time, half of the COVID19 patients discharged from a Chinese hospital in early 2020 still have at least one symptom two years later, a new study shows.

Overall, regardless of initial disease severity, the 2,469 COVID19 survivors in the study had improvements in physical and mental health over time.

Nearly 90% of those who were employed returned to their jobs within two years.

But the survivors had a “remarkably” lower health status than the general population at two years, and their burden of symptoms from after-effects “remained fairly high,” the researchers reported this week in The Lancet Respiratory Diseases.

At two years, 55% still had at least one COVID19 after-effect, according to the report. Fatigue or muscle weakness were the most frequently reported symptoms during the study.

Patients who had required mechanical ventilation for critical illness still had high rates of lung impairments at two years.

“Our findings indicate that for a certain proportion of hospitalized COVID19 survivors, while they may have cleared the initial infection, more than two years is needed to recover fully from COVID19,” the researchers said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUK PM Johnson orders ministers to cut 91,000 civil service jobs
Next articleScientists unveil an image of a huge black hole at Milky Way’s center

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros