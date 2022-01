Pulmonologist Charis Armeftis said that Covid-19 causes permanent problems to some patients, particularly to the ones that had to be intubated.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Dr. Armeftis explained that in the case of post covid patients, the importance of vaccination is proven.

Also speaking on state broadcaster, Dr. Andreas Tofarides, special pathologist, said the specific patients have fatigue, cognitive impairment and memory problems.