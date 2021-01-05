Covid-19 case fatality risk in Cyprus at 0.6%

The Covid-19 case fatality risk in Cyprus was 0.6% on January 2, according to the National Surveillance Report released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

A total of 23,560 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed by Saturday, January 2, of which 132 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.6%).

The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of COVID-19 (per 100,000 population), a measure which reflects the number of active COVID-19 cases in the population (prevalence), is 614.3 per 100,000 population

In the last 14 days (20 Dec, 2020 – 02 Jan, 2021), 5,455 cases were diagnosed.

The median age was 38 years; 53.6% were female (2,923), 46.3% male (2,527), and for 5 cases (0.1%) sex is unknown at the moment.

By place of exposure: 1.2% (63) were imported and 98.8% (5,392) were locally-acquired, the report reads.

Until January 3rd, 2021, 185 people were still hospitalised (currently notified). The median age of patients still hospitalised, until 3rd January, is 69 years, 64.9% (120) are males, and 26% (48) are from Nicosia district.

Out of 30 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified, 22 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 69 years and 18 (60%) are males. Twenty-two (73.3%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

It further adds that by age group, cases included 883 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years-old (16.2%), 3,491 adults aged 20-59 years (64%), 1,067 persons aged 60 years and older (19.6%), and for 14 cases (0.3%) age is unknown at the moment.

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 38 years. The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 43 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 2,139 (39.2%) were reported in Nicosia district, 1,470 (27%) in Larnaca, 1,098 (20.1%) in Limassol, 323 (5.9%) in Famagusta, 319 (5.9%) in Pafos, and 106 (2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

In the last 14 days (20 Dec, 2020 – 02 Jan, 2021), 28.8% (1,541) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 71.2% (3,883) reported at least one symptom. At the same time, 1,509 cases (27.8%) reported at least one comorbidity.

The report says that among cases, 132 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in Cyprus until January 4th, 2021 (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.6%). The COVID-19 associated mortality is 14.9 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 88 men (66.7%) and 44 (33.3%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 82 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 45 (34.1%) from Nicosia, 44 (33.3%) from Limassol, 22 (16.7%) from Larnaca, 11 (8.3%) from Famagusta, 9 (6.8%) from Pafos and one death (0.8%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 12 days.

Among cases, 162 deaths (all causes) were reported in Cyprus until January 4th, 2021 (CFR: 0.7%).

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 18.2 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 108 men (66.7%) and 54 (33.3%) women; the median age of all deaths was 82 years.

By district of residence, deceased cases were 57 (35.2%) from Limassol, 50 (30.9%) from Nicosia, 27 (16.7%) from Larnaca, 13 (8%) from Famagusa, 12 (7.4%) from Pafos, and three deaths (1.9%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (all-causes) was 11 days.

According to the report, in total, 4.7% (1,096) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, until January 4th, 2021. The median age of hospitalised patients was 65 years. Hospitalised cases were mainly males (642; 58.6%).

It says that the median age of patients still hospitalised as of 3rd of January, 2021 (185) is 69 years, 64.9% (120) are males, and 26% (48) are from Nicosia district. One-hundred-four cases (68.4%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Overall, it adds, 102 cases (9.4% of all hospitalised patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 69 years. ICU patients are mainly male (73; 71.6%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 12 days.

Until January 3, and based on records which rapidly evolve, 30 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 69 years and 18 (60%) are males. Twenty-two (73.3%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 3.4 per 100,000 population (as of January 3rd, including deaths/discharged on that day).

A total of 94 ICU patients (90.2% of all ICU patients) have been intubated, while currently there are 22 patients intubated in ICU (including deaths/discharged on that day).

