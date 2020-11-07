COVID-19 calling health system into question

COVID-19 is calling the health system into questions since figures show that Cyprus is just before the worst case scenario. The Health Ministry is alert.

Until yesterday afternoon 70 people were being treated for the virus, including six intubated at the ICU and another five on life support at the Increase Care Unit. The average age of these people was 50-55 years.

The reference hospital has reached its limit and has suspended the operation of all other units. In total it has 88 beds and most of them are already occupied.

The plan of the State Health Service Operation for the preparation of additional wards for COVID patients is being implemented.

The fifth floor of the Limassol General Hospital has also turned into a ward for suspicious cases while the Health Ministry is calling for doctors and nurses from the private sector.

The Nicosia General Hospital has already been treating COVID-19 patients both in wards and in the ICU and this will be extended if needed.

