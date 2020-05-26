Covid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

*Two new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday by the health ministry, a drop from eight the day before, raising the total number to 937.

*Emba’s Ayios Charalambos lyceum (upper secondary school) remained closed today after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus.

*The Education Ministry said on Monday that 6,900 Coronavirus tests have been fulfilled island-wide in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

*More than 760 children with disabilities who were told they could not go back to school when primary and lower secondary schools reopened last Thursday can now go.

*A boy aged four and a half hospitalised at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia with Kawasaki disease is doing well and is expected to be released in the coming days.

*Cyprus Airways will relaunch flights to Athens on June 9 and another seven destinations will become available in July.

*Members of the expert committee advising the government on Coronavirus Petros Karayiannis and Leontios Kostrikis have both expressed concern over crowding observed recently in restaurants and cafes. In response, police will step up checks at catering establishments to ensure compliance.

*The Health Ministry has clarified the new rules for all those who will be repatriated to Cyprus until June 8.

*Labour inspectors closed down three Nicosia construction sites following checks carried out over the weekend and on Monday.

