News Local COVID-10 in Fire Service as well

COVID-10 in Fire Service as well

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Fire Service, according to information.

According to the same information, 12 firemen have tested positive and another 26 are in self-isolation, following contact with confirmed cases.

The Fire Service is trying to adjust to this new situation with the transfer of personnel in stations where there is lack of people and by revoking annual leave.

It must be noted that as of yesterday the Fire Service is alert due to strong weather conditions in the whole island. Since yesterday it responded to 17 cases to draw water from premises.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleAccountant General in dire straits over Cypra slaughterhouse scandal
Next article2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

Top Stories

Local

2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

gavriella -
According to epidemiological data, over the past two weeks (3-16 November), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cyprus have risen to 2,366. In total, until...
Read more
Local

COVID-10 in Fire Service as well

gavriella -
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Fire Service, according to information. According to the same information, 12 firemen have tested positive and...
Read more
Local

Accountant General in dire straits over Cypra slaughterhouse scandal

Annie Charalambous -
Accountant General Rea Georgiou appears to be cornered after the outbreak earlier in November of the scandal with Cypra slaughterhouse which belongs to her...
Read more
World

Turkey issues detention warrants for 101 people on alleged terrorism links

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for 101 people including lawyers and doctors as part of what they called terrorism-related investigations, a security source...
Read more
Local

Second coronavirus wave hits National Guard hard

Annie Charalambous -
The second wave of the coronavirus in Cyprus seems to have hit hard the National Guard with both its political and military leadership being...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

gavriella -
According to epidemiological data, over the past two weeks (3-16 November), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cyprus have risen to 2,366. In total, until...
Read more
Local

Accountant General in dire straits over Cypra slaughterhouse scandal

Annie Charalambous -
Accountant General Rea Georgiou appears to be cornered after the outbreak earlier in November of the scandal with Cypra slaughterhouse which belongs to her...
Read more
Local

Second coronavirus wave hits National Guard hard

Annie Charalambous -
The second wave of the coronavirus in Cyprus seems to have hit hard the National Guard with both its political and military leadership being...
Read more
Local

Volunteers needed for research on coronavirus in Cyprus – CORRECTION

gavriella -
(Correction regards the contact telephone number) Scientists from three universities in Cyprus are joining forces for a new research study, which will test the presence...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros