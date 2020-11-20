COVID-10 in Fire Service as well

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Fire Service, according to information.

According to the same information, 12 firemen have tested positive and another 26 are in self-isolation, following contact with confirmed cases.

The Fire Service is trying to adjust to this new situation with the transfer of personnel in stations where there is lack of people and by revoking annual leave.

It must be noted that as of yesterday the Fire Service is alert due to strong weather conditions in the whole island. Since yesterday it responded to 17 cases to draw water from premises.

