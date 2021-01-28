News Local Court to decide next Thursday on suspension of operation decree of toxic...

Court to decide next Thursday on suspension of operation decree of toxic asphalt unit

A decree application for the immediate suspension of operation of a highly-toxic asphalt production plant in Dhali area was submitted before a Nicosia district court on Monday.

This is what a Law Office representative told House Environment Committee members earlier this week, according to Philenews.

The representative also informed that the Court has given the other party a short deadline to file an objection if it so wishes. And that a hearing on whether the decree should be issued or not is set for next Thursday, February 4.

The controversial plant has been operating in the Dhali, next to Tseri industrial area, for over 30 years and residents have been demanding its removal for years now.

Mothers of pupils at two schools in the affected area had put fresh pressure on the Attorney General to immediately issue a suspension order.

In a letter sent to the head of the Law Office, the mothers reminded of the Cabinet’s decision on July 22 for the industrial unit to be moved.

However, they had noted, the highly-toxic plant continues operations every single daily without any obstruction or respect for the government’s taken decision.

And they continue to endanger the health of some 6,000 area residents whose basic human rights are violated constantly and for years.

 

By Annie Charalambous
