News Local Court rules asylum seeker must remain in custody

Court rules asylum seeker must remain in custody

30 days prison for driving under influence of drugs

 

 

A Syrian asylum seeker will remain in custody at Menoyia because he poses a security threat to the Republic of Cyprus, Phileleftheros reports citing a decision of the Supreme Court.

It said the court rejected a Habeas Corpus application asking that it rule his detention since August 21, 2019 as illegal.

The applicant travelled from Turkey to the Turkish occupied areas on May 7, 2019. He crossed into the government controlled areas the next day and was arrested. Police determined that his name was of the stop list for terrorism since December 22, 2014 and a court order was issued the same day for him to be detained for national security reasons.

On May 10, 2019 he applied for international protection status and on July 3 of the same year applied to the administrative court on international protection for the detention order to be revoked. His application was rejected on July 31.

The latest court decision follows the applicant’s third attempt to secure his release.

A letter was submitted to court by police immigration dated May 19, 2020 that the man should remain in custody because he continues to pose a danger to national security.

According to a report by the Asylum Service, the man does not qualify for refugee status. Although he would have been allowed complementary protection, he has been excluded because of crimes against peace, war crimes or crimes against humanity. According to the court’s decision, the evidence linking the applicant to a terrorist organisation is based on a statement given by his brother to police in September, 2014.

The brother, who lives in Cyprus, implicates the applicant in actions that deem him to be a supporter of DAESH (ISIS). The applicant had been in Cyprus from 2007 to 2014 but left for Syria in 2014.

According to the brother’s statement, the applicant had gone to Syria, joined DAESH and posted photos of DAESH fighters on Facebook.

The applicant denies he has links with DAESH, but during questioning admitted that he was involved the organisation Ahrar al Sham, which through described as a terrorist organisation by the EU, UN and US, cooperates with terrorist organisations and its actions are considered war crimes.

The applicant gave a different explanation for going to Syria in 2014 and said the photos posted on Facebook are not of terrorists but fighters opposed to the Syrian regime.

The court said that it was not evaluate the facts to decide on whether authorities’ decision was correct. During an examination of a Habeas Corpus application, the court does not examine the information but checks on whether the procedure followed had been lawful.

It found that there was facts giving adequate grounds to justify the administration’s decision to conclude that the applicant continues to post a threat and should remain in custody.

The Supreme Court concludes that since the deadline to appeal the asylum service’s decision had not expired, the applicant continues to be considered an applicant for international protection.

Meanwhile, as long as he is considered a danger to security, his detention is considered necessary unless there is a delay in the procedures to render his detention unjustified or abusive, and therefore unlawful.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePresident: Full support from EPP leaders on Turkey’s illegal actions in east Med
Next article676 premises checked, none booked

Top Stories

Local

84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  In the past two weeks, 26 of the 31 new coronavirus cases (84%) were imported and only five (16%) were locally acquired, according to...
Read more
World

Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her...
Read more
World

Taking the knee’ seems to be from Game of Thrones – UK foreign minister

Bouli Hadjioannou -
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that "taking the knee" seems to have come from the fantasy TV drama series "Game of...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for 17 burglaries in free Famagusta area

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 47 year old man arrested yesterday for stealing from a Paralilmni cafeteria will also stand trial for another 16 burglaries in the free...
Read more
Local

Consumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Actual Individual Consumption (AIC - measure of material welfare of households) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) ranged from 59% to 135% of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  In the past two weeks, 26 of the 31 new coronavirus cases (84%) were imported and only five (16%) were locally acquired, according to...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for 17 burglaries in free Famagusta area

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 47 year old man arrested yesterday for stealing from a Paralilmni cafeteria will also stand trial for another 16 burglaries in the free...
Read more
Local

Consumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Actual Individual Consumption (AIC - measure of material welfare of households) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) ranged from 59% to 135% of the...
Read more
Local

Tougher checks in new migration, asylum policy

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Foreign students will require bank guarantees, proof of knowledge of English and will have to sign a statement they are not at risk at...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros